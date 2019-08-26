March 29, 1957 – Aug. 24, 2019

Steven Daley Flowers, age 62, passed away Aug. 24, 2019. He was born March 29, 1957, in Salt Lake City to Richard William and Mary Ellen Timmerman Flowers. He married Kathy Gifford of Toquerville on Sept. 10, 1977 in the St. George Temple.

Steven was raised in Salt Lake until the family moved to St. George in 1969. He graduated from Dixie High School in 1975. He worked in excavation with his father for several years, worked for Washington City for 18 years and finally, Western States Trucking. He worked hard to support the family he loved. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to serve his friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his loving wife Kathy Gifford Flowers; his children, Jeremy (Chasta Dupaix), Richard, Michael (Emily), Stephanie (Antonio Oleski), Kimberly (Rigo Aguirre); grandchildren, Oberon and Hannah; siblings, Marilee Chapman (Barney), Carol (Kyle Anderson), Gary, and sister-in-law, Frances. He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Bill.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Washington Main Street Chapel, 82 N. Main, Washington City, Utah. There will be a viewing Thursday, Aug. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary and Friday, Aug. 30, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will take place in the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Steven’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.