Parke Cox Trucking announces new pay plan to fit today’s trucker; apply now online

FEATURE — Parke Cox Trucking has announced a revolutionary new fleet and pay plan for drivers who want to make money, count on a consistent income and be able to have a life and a family.

Cox is bursting at the seams with business and has developed this plan to attract today’s drivers who don’t want to leave a comfortable, but not necessarily happy, job situation. The plan is ideal for drivers who want to keep trucking but still get home to see family and attend games and recitals they may have missed in the past.

This revolutionary new type of fleet is not based on mileage. It is built around a “salary-type” structure with a nine-day workweek. Six days in a row of work, with hours that vary within the week, and three full days off with regular pay each week. Drivers will regularly receive over $1,000 and then an up in actual pay the following week. This is necessary because the six days of work span more than the weekly payroll cutoff.

Another attractive part of the plan is that drivers leaving other companies won’t lose their tenure. Cox will take the tenure from a driver’s most recent job and apply it to the Cox PTO, safety and other tenure-based benefits. For instance, if a driver has five years of tenure at another company, they will walk into Cox with three weeks paid vacation per year.

Drivers will likely make it back to their house a couple of times during the six-day period, and at the end of that, they have three full days off to enjoy friends, family, passions and past-times. Cox also offers bonus incentives on top of the regular weekly pay.

This new fleet carries all the benefits of any other full-time driver — 100% paid medical, dental, vision, PTO and a rich match on a 401(k) plan.

There are only ten positions available on this fleet, and Cox Trucking is looking for the best of the best professional drivers in the St. George, Mesquite and Cedar City areas. Cox management is handpicking these drivers and wants to meet each driver individually either live or via Skype.

Interested drivers need to contact Cox Trucking as soon as possible, as these 10 one-of-a-kind positions are expected to fill quickly. Outside of these special positions, Cox has great “regular” OTR, local, slipseat and $200/day trucking jobs with pay for performance mileage plans as well.

You can apply online here and learn more about Parke Cox Trucking at their website or by calling 435-628-0886.

