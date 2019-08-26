Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Crews work to clear a rockfall near the Weeping Rock trailhead and shuttle stop that showers visitors with debris at Zion National Park, Springdale, Utah, Aug. 24, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Trail closures at Zion National Park, one of the most popular parks in the country, can leave visitors disappointed. But the very forces that created the park are also what is driving the closures, officials say.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The Little Bear Fire has steadily increased in size this week to around 1,370 acres, and officials expect it to continue to grow.

Warm, dry days are in the forecast this week, and the fire is expected to continue its path through remaining unburned fuels in the area of Badger Creek.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Police officers conducting a vehicle search in Washington City did not find narcotics when opening the trunk early Saturday morning — instead, they found a wanted suspect hiding inside.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Two suspects were arrested Sunday morning after allegedly burglarizing seven businesses in St. George and Mesquite, police say.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The Weeping Rock trailhead and shuttle stop were closed for more than an hour Saturday after a rockfall in Zion National Park injured three and left several visitors temporarily stranded.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.