Letter to the Editor: It’s time for a change in Hurricane

In this 2015 file photo, Kevin Thomas speaks at a candidate forum in Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 29, 2015 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

OPINION — Six people are running for three open seats on the Hurricane City Council this November. Two incumbents decided not to run for reelection. Kevin Thomas, however, is running for reelection. Of the five others, one is the sister-in-law of Kevin Thomas, one is a former councilman and the rest are new.

First a little about Kevin Thomas. If you followed recent events regarding the wild west proposal being built in the Cove, you will recall record opposition to this proposal during the city hall meetings. In spite of public opposition, Thomas voted in favor of a zone change to allow this development. When the audience voiced their disapproval, Thomas said in an angry manner, “ If you don’t like the way I voted, you don’t have to reelect me.”

Thomas recently was invited to a meet the candidates night where he was asked if he still stood by that statement. He said, “Yes.” Not only did he stand by it but referred to citizens voicing their opinions as nothing more than “public clamor.”

Webster defines clamor as “opinions that are baseless and emotional.” Is this the type of arrogant and dismissive attitude we want from an elected official? I think not!

The next candidate is Thomas’ sister-in-law. Is this a red flag? Nothing against her, per se, but should they both get elected, I foresee potential conflict of interest or a voting bloc or possible favoritism. Just because she is a woman should not guarantee your vote. Know who you are voting for. Vote based on the issues, not just gender.

Another is a former city councilman. I am unsure of his motivation to run again. Should we keep voting in the same people or give someone new a chance? Our city is growing. Time for new blood. Time for new vision. Time for changing the good ol’ boy system. Time for change.

Candidate Spencer Lundell is not a career politician but would like the chance to help guide our city forward while maintaining our beautiful hometown atmosphere and values. He is a hard-working family man who sees great things for Hurricane but vows to maintain our small-town feel.

Candidate Brent Moser is a local business and family man who wants the same things. He has a fresh perspective on issues facing our city while at the same time following the General Plan. If you meet him, you feel like he is part of your family and will listen to the people of Hurricane.

Time to vote out the politicians who don’t listen to the people. Who dismiss its citizens’ voices as public clamor. Time to give a chance to new and fresh ideas. Time to feel you matter to the City Council.

Time for a change.

Submitted by STEVE GARCIA, Hurricane.

