Hood prop rod sparks car fire on 1000 East

ST. GEORGE — The rod meant to help keep a vehicle’s hood open was the apparent cause of a car engine fire by Dixie State University Monday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., smoke began to come out from under the hood of a southbound Honda passenger car on 1000 East just south of the 100 South intersection.

St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said the driver began to notice the smoke and had issues with the vehicle when she pulled over. She and her daughter then got out of the car.

Stoker was one of the first firefighters on scene and worked to extinguish the fire, which was located in the left front side on the engine compartment by one of the headlights.

He was soon joined by a firetruck and other firefighters who hosed down what was left of the fire.

“It looks like the manual metal rod that’s meant to support the hood once it’s raised came out of its holder and hit the positive battery post,” Stoker said. “This caused it to short out and cause a fire on the opposite end of the rod.”

Stoker estimated damage done to the car to be around $2,000-$3,000.

Both the driver and the passenger were unharmed.

