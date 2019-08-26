Washington County Sheriff’s Office aids in arrest of driver of semi who evaded Arizona officers for over 20 miles

File photo of a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2016 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officers deployed spike strips early Monday morning on Interstate 15 to stop a semitractor-trailer that attempted to evade police for over 20 miles.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 37-year-old Kayoda Quadri from Danville, Illinois, failed to comply with Arizona Highway Patrol and St. George Police Department officers for “20 plus miles” as he drove north on Interstate 15.

After the vehicle was rendered immobile by the spike strips, Washington County Sheriff’s Officer Dan Malone opened the driver’s door of the semi only to have Quadri pull the door closed and laugh, refusing to exit. Malone and another officer opened the door again and “assisted the subject out of the truck,” according to the probable cause statement.

Officers searched the vehicle and found Quadri’s wallet with a fabricated Illinois I.D. Quadri told police he had made the fake I.D. after losing his real one. After further investigation, officials found that Quadri’s Illinois I.D. had actually been surrendered, but he did have a valid Georgia driver’s license.

Law enforcement also found a broken glass pipe containing a black burnt substance in Quadri’s truck. A field test of the ash tray and glass pipe revealed that the burnt substance was methamphetamine.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office booked Quadri into Purgatory, where he is currently facing felony charges for producing or transferring a false identification document and failure to stop or respond at command of police as well, as misdemeanor charges of interfering with an arrest, possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Quadri is scheduled to be released 24 hours from the time of his arrest unless a magistrate signs an order to continue his detention. The probable cause statement includes two reasons for Quadri’s potential continued detention: Quadri committed a felony while on probation, parole or while on bail, and he may pose a substantial danger to people. Officers also believe Quadri is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

