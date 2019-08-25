Become part of the Old West at Ruby’s Inn and hear ‘Nashville Stars over Bryce Canyon’

Ebenezer's Barn & Grill, Bryce Canyon, Utah, date not specified | Image courtesy of Ruby's Inn, St. George News

FEATURE — When Panguitch homesteaders Ruby Syrett and his wife, Minnie, first ventured out to the rim of Bryce Canyon, they expected to see nothing more than a big hole in the ground. To their pleasant surprise, what they found instead was so spectacular, they knew it was an experience that should be shared with everyone.

Life was tough in 1916, especially when it came to surviving the elements at the higher elevation canyon. Nevertheless, the Syretts began telling others of the wonders of an area they considered to be God’s country. Soon, their small western camp near the edge of the canyon played host to many visitors seeking its beautiful views.

When Bryce Canyon became a national monument in 1923, the Syrett’s moved their “Tourist Rest” to their ranch at the edge of the park and renamed it Ruby’s Inn.

One hundred years later, the family tradition remains. The Syrett family is still providing visitors with everything they need for an unforgettable trip to Bryce Canyon. What started as a few cots, a hot meal and possibly some good music by the campfire has become a premier destination in the region.

“It’s a great getaway,” said Jean Seiler, director of marketing for Ruby’s Inn, adding that it is a great way to beat the heat. Temperatures are much cooler at 7,700 feet, and until mid-September, there are much smaller crowds in the park. He said the best deals of the season are right now, and plenty of rooms are still available for people looking for a last-minute getaway.

General manager Lance Syrett said winter is also a great time to visit Ruby’s Inn and Bryce Canyon. Stargazing is wonderful in Bryce, he said, adding that the park has focused on astronomy education and programs for 50 years and was recently certified as a “Dark Sky Park.”

For visitors seeking the full country-western cowboy experience, like the days of old, Seiler said every trip to Bryce should include a stop by Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill at Ruby’s Inn. Visitors can step back in time to the Old West for a cowboy buffet and nightly dinner show starring the Bryce Canyon Wranglers, who will be performing nightly until Oct. 19.

The Bryce Canyon Wranglers is composed of some of Nashville’s best musicians, including songwriter Tim Gates from the band Due West, Celeste Carter, Chad Truman, Ward Williams and Kyler Brown. Their shows walk the audience through the history of country music and cover hits from the latest chart-topping stars.

Their debut album, “A Song Like Me,” has been listed in this week’s Billboard Music charts as the Top New Artist country album, and it is now being broadcast on Webradio in Europe and worldwide on Big Cactus Country Radio.

Doors for the show open at 7 p.m., seven nights a week, and besides great music and entertainment, visitors say it is one of the best places around for dinner.

“It’s a whole production,” Seiler said. “It’s a celebration of country music.“

Seiler said of special interest is the “Nashville Stars over Bryce Canyon” summer concert series, which has featured guest musicians and only has one more weekend.

The final weekend in August will showcase Drew & Lacey on Aug. 30 and the NashVillains on Aug. 31.

Syrett said for travelers who are willing to be flexible, some awesome deals can be found on Ruby’s Inn website. It is a great place to have family gatherings, and they offer all types of lodging, from luxury rooms to camping.

Book your reservation at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill today on their website or call 435-834-8032. Find out more information about the Bryce Canyon Wranglers here.

Come and visit before the snow flies in December.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Ruby’s Inn | Address: 26 S. Main St., Bryce Canyon City, Utah | Telephone: 866-866-6634. | Website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.