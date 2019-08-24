Traffic blocked for nearly an hour following two-vehicle crash by Dixie State University

ST. GEORGE — A crash at an intersection near Dixie State University held up traffic in all directions and left two vehicles significantly damaged Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South 1000 East and East 100 South involving a white Chevrolet Cruze and a red Chevrolet Corvette.

Both vehicles were disabled in the middle of the intersection and were significantly damaged.

According to responders, the Cruze was traveling north on 1000 East when it was struck by the Corvette, which was traveling east on 100 South.

A witness said the driver of the Cruze went through the intersection without stopping for a red light.

The force of the impact spun both vehicles across the roadway and deployed the airbags in the Cruze, which caused minor injuries to the occupants in the front of the car.

The vehicles were towed from the scene while traffic was diverted away from the crash by St. George Police officers who were called in for traffic control. The scene was cleared in just under an hour and traffic was returned to normal.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.