Paper Jams: Lottie & The Void perform the melancholy ‘River Bed’

FEATURE — Once Lottie Darger had the realization she was not within a void but rather a void existed inside of her, she shed her former moniker of LOTTiE and gave her band name a much needed change.

Performing under the new name Lottie & the Void, Darger brought her individual style of ’60s-’70s folk rock to the Canyon Media Center for a “Paper Jams” session.

Darger says she doesn’t make music to be a “musician” or art to be an “artist.” Her creations, no matter what medium she chooses, are an extension of herself and her void. Part of her goal with her music is to remind people that beauty lies within the entire existence – not in just being happy all the time.

In a previous interview with St. George News, Darger said the new band name makes it easier to acknowledge the void within her, as well as tying into her other work and poetry.

The melancholy lyrics of “River Bed,” such as “no more troubles plague my pretty head / when I’m sleeping in my river bed” and “no on can guarantee you a tomorrow / when you’re living life on time that’s borrowed,” make it apparent that her songs are deeply personal.

“I feel these feelings, and this is how they manifest for me,” Darger said, “in music, and art, and whatever that ends up being that day.”

Darger said she can’t wait to share her new album, “Delightfully Tragic,” featuring 10 original songs and three cover songs. Having a passion for words and wordplay, Darger said many of the songs can stand alone, each with a different sound and feel.

While she is usually behind composing a song’s melody, her bandmates Michael Evenson, John Houston, Dutch Workman and Braydon Buell often help her in developing new work.

