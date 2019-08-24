Grady Clocks In: Saving money and the planet at St. George Ink & Toner Company

FEATURE — It’s true, many things in life are moving exclusively online — from our favorite recipes to electric bills, and we don’t use much on the printed page anymore.

Every now and then, however, something important comes up that we must have printed now, which is usually when we say, “Oh no, I ran out of ink again.” Options include rushing out to buy another overpriced cartridge or stopping by a business in St. George where you can get the ink you need at about half the cost.

Watch Grady get inked refilling cartridges on “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above.

On this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” Grady escapes the office and clocks in for duty as an ink technician at St. George Ink & Toner Company and finds out how customers can both save money and do their small part to help save the environment.

Owner Deb Moon said their main focus is on customer service and customer awareness. She said they always try to do their best to educate customers about the quality of their inks, the method they use to refill cartridges and how recycling efforts help the planet.

She said the process can save customers lots of money on their printing costs.

Approximately eight cartridges are thrown away every second in the United States — equating to approximately 350 million cartridges per year. By refilling cartridges in her store, Moon says it saves water, energy and many natural resources.

After removing the original labels, a specialized machine is used to pump out the unused ink and clean the cartridges before refilling.

Laser cartridges are more complicated, since most have to be completely taken apart to be cleaned and to replace worn parts. It does make a difference, though, as every re-manufactured laser cartridge can save up to 2.5 pounds of waste from reaching a landfill.

“You have a real service where you’re saving people a lot of money,” Grady said.

He is normally pretty good handling his loose screws, but does Grady have the fine motors skills to be a laser technician?

Find out on the latest installment of “Grady Clocks In.”

Resources

