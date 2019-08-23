Region 9 girls soccer recap: home teams win all 4 openers

Cedar at Dixie, St. George, Utah, Aug. 22, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 girls soccer season officially began Thursday night, with all four home teams posting wins in their respective openers.

There were no shutouts, however, as all four losing teams managed to score one goal apiece.

Desert Hills 3, Snow Canyon 1

At Desert Hills, the defending state 4A champion Snow Canyon Warriors went up 1-0 in the first half, thanks to a goal by Heidi Smith.

The Lady Thunder responded with three goals during the second half, with Tanyia Crosby, Maia Perry and Athena Phimsovay each scoring once. Jaine Hinton assisted on the first two scores, while Jenna Welch provided the assist on the third.

Dixie 4, Cedar 1

At Dixie, the Lady Flyers built a 1-0 lead over Cedar by halftime, then scored three more times in the second half to go ahead 4-0. Kimberly Morales scored two goals, while Kamryn Stott and Macee McAllister made one apiece. Cedar broke the shutout with a goal by Emily Shuh in the final minutes.

Pine View 5, Crimson Cliffs 1

At Pine View, the Lady Panthers defeated the Mustangs 5-1. Emma Llyod scored two goals, while teammates Brynlee Johnston, Cami Turner and Katelyn Leavitt each scored one. Meanwhile, Belle Meadows netted the only goal for Crimson Cliffs.

Hurricane 2, Canyon View 1

At Hurricane, the Lady Tigers scored twice in the first half, then held on to beat Canyon View 2-1.

Next Tuesday’s Region 9 schedule will start with Pine View playing at Canyon View at 4 p.m., while three St. George area games are scheduled to start later that same evening, at 7:30 p.m., including Cedar City at Crimson Cliffs, Desert Hills at Dixie and Hurricane at Snow Canyon.

