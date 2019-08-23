Letter to the Editor: Walmart employee’s generosity to a stranger deserves recognition

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — I had the most amazing experience at Walmart in Washington City, and I was hoping I could get the story out there.

I am a busy mom of four and a college student, and I do not live close by, so when I realized that my wallet was missing in the checkout line, I admit I panicked a little. I was only buying one thing that day: an ink cartridge to print an assignment due soon. I had no idea where my wallet could be. I knew I had it when I was driving to the store.

I tried to write a check, but the checker said I would need photo ID for that. The nice lady in front of me in line, who evidently overheard what was happening, asked me how much it was.

“Forty-three dollars,” I replied.

She handed that amount to the cashier and said to me, “Honey, you come and pay me back when you can. My name is Sandy, and I work here in the garden center. I sure hope you find your wallet.”

Then she walked away. Had I been thinking clearly I could have written her a check, but I stupidly asked for her phone number, and she gave it to me on her way out. Surely she couldn’t afford to do that for me. Whenever I tried to call her, I never got an answer (she only has a land line).

I have since found her and paid her back (and thanked her sincerely). She tells me to come say “hello” if I’m ever in the store and always gives me a hug. So I just wanted to give a public “thank you” to Sandy VanEtten for being a great human.

Submitted by BRENDA PITCHER, St. George, Utah.

