Crimson Cliffs wins third straight region golf match

ST. GEORGE — For the third time in as many weeks since the season started, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs posted the top team score in Region 9 boys golf.

Playing Thursday afternoon at Sunbrook Golf Club, Crimson Cliffs’ top four golfers shot a combined 298, led by Zach Felts, who finished at an even-par 72.

Tying for second place individually were Merick Johnson of Desert Hills and Brock Roundy of Pine View, who each finished with 74.

Pine View ended up in second place as a team with a score of 313, while Desert Hills finished third with 315 strokes.

Following is a complete listing of this week’s team scores:

Region 9 boys golf, Aug. 22 match at Sunbrook

Crimson Cliffs 298 Pine View 313 Desert Hills 315 Hurricane 342 Snow Canyon 356 Cedar 362 (tie) Canyon View 377 (tie) Dixie 377

Next week’s match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Southgate Golf Club, with Snow Canyon hosting.

St. George News sports correspondent Mark Musgrave contributed to this report.

