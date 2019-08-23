Elderly couple killed after being hit while crossing street in Moab

Stock image | Photo by Matt Giush/iStock/Gettty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An elderly couple visiting from Ohio was killed while crossing the street in downtown Moab Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the 500 block of South Main Street on a reported traffic accident involving two pedestrians, according to a statement released by the Moab City Police Department. Responders determined both pedestrians were dead at the scene.

Just before the incident, the couple was crossing from the west side of Main Street headed east when they were struck by a vehicle heading south. Immediately after the collision, the driver pulled into a hotel parking lot and waited for police.

Preliminary information indicated the pedestrians were crossing “outside of the designated crosswalk,” according to the statement, and the driver was traveling at or below the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

The couple’s identities have not been released, as family notifications are still pending.

“This is a tragic accident and our thoughts are with those involved and the families of the deceased,” the statement reads.

Units from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Moab Valley Fire Department, Grand County EMS, Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Transportation responded and tended to the scene.

