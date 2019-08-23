What’s on the Menu: Pieology | Sponsored by Camping World

FEATURE — With the mission of connecting people through the creation of affordable, personally inspired pizzas, Pieology Pizzeria founder Carl Chang says “if you can dream it up, we can dish it out.”

Established in 2010, the nationwide-restaurant chain inspires customers to satisfy their unique cravings on pizza with a wide variety of signature sauces, house-made crusts and a plethora of unlimited fresh toppings — each crafted by a Pieologist with an artisan’s touch.

Join Sheldon and Jenn as they unleash their creative side with the crew at Pieology Pizzeria in Episode 43 of “What’s on the Menu” in the player above.

It’s a custom pizza place, and it’s all about the choices at Pieology. Customers begin by selecting from one of six different crusts, from the crispy, hand-crafted deep dish to their more health-conscious gluten-free Cauliflower crust, explained Coryna Sulahria, senior general manager for Pieology St. George, and then head down the line for toppings that include seven sauces, five different cheeses, yummy meats and a selection of 15 fresh herbs and veggies.

“I absolutely love Pieology. It’s such a great way to be creative,” said Sulahria. “Pick your own crust, pick your own different flavors — even if you’re vegan — we have wonderful vegan options as well.”

The spicy sausage, meatball and chicken are pretty popular vegan options. She said they only use high-quality vegan cheese and meats.

Cooked by wood-fire, each pizza starts at the end and works its way around the oven cooking the bottom and the sides evenly. Pizzas are ready in just five minutes.

Not in the mood for a full pizza pie? No problem. They also have three different side salads and a bigger, custom salad, that customers can go down the line to pick their own toppings.

For the dessert lover in the family, Pieology’s churro pizza will have them smiling. Made on a thin crust, it has cinnamon, sweetened condensed milk and is topped with chocolate chips made in-house. They also make custom brownies.

“What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke brought his friend Jenn Amico in search of the perfect masterpiece. “Choices, choices so many wonderful choices,” Demke said.

“You can feel the soft crust and the cheese and the sauce,” said Jenn Amico. “It is a staple in our house. We eat here probably once a week. My kids ask for it almost daily.”

She always orders the cauliflower crust with a whole bunch of veggies — sometimes with ham, sometimes not, depending on the mood she is in — but always with garlic sauce. She said the vegan sausage is really good.

“It was yummy. Not what I thought it was going to be,” Amico said. It was also her first time for the dessert pizza. “Oh my gosh it was so good. I cannot wait for my kids to try it.”

Some customers save time by ordering ahead online, and now, Sulahria said they have partnered with Door Dash and Postmates so customers don’t even have to leave the house to satisfy their pizza cravings. They expect to have some lunch specials soon, she said, but for now, on Wednesdays kids eat free with the purchase of an adult pizza.

“I love Pieology because everybody gets to create their own pizza. Every single person gets to pick exactly what they want for that meal. And there’s usually no leftovers,” Amico said.

Don’t fret if you’re not feeling creative, Pieology has seven favorite pies including the Easy Cheesy, Rustic Veggie and Smokin’ Buffalo Chicken.

Pieology is conveniently located just off Interstate 15 in the Red Rock Commons shopping center at 15 S. River Road.

Resources

Pieology | Website | Facebook | Location: 15 S. River Road, St. George (click for map). | Hours: Open at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days a week. | Telephone: 435-429-6998.

