Ronny Duane Olsen

July 1, 1947 – Aug. 20, 2019

On Aug. 20, 2019, the world suddenly lost an incredible man, Ronny (Ron) Duane Olsen, Sr., at the age of 72. He was born July 1, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Donna and Clair Olsen.

Ron grew up in Kaysville, Utah. He graduated from Davis High School. After graduation he joined the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star. When he returned, he married his sweetheart, Katherine Anderson, in the Logan LDS Temple on Sept. 26, 1969.

Ron and Kathy’s greatest joys are their four children and spouses: Ronny, Jr. (Cindy), Holly (Todd), Juley (Chad), Kristy (Jarod) and their 14 grandchildren and two spouses: Jordan (Taylor), Mason, Tyler, Jake, Makenly (Matt), Braxton, Jaiden, Corbin, Quintin, Logan, Ayden, Colton, Dylon and Payton.

Ron had many hobbies, including golfing and being a part of the Huntsman Senior Games. He also enjoyed anything outdoors, hunting, fishing, archery, boating, shooting guns, driving his Razor, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Ron was known for his fun-loving, outgoing personality. Everywhere he went, he knew someone or found someone to talk to. He was a great example of service as he would have dropped everything to help others.

“Crap, pa!” We will miss your fun, goofy personality. Thank you for being our biggest cheerleader, for your example of service, strong testimony of our Savior and eternal families.

We love you! Husband, father, grandfather.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1905 Rustic Drive, St. George, Utah. Viewing will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, with full military honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.