Dixie Regional Medical Center partners with Art Around the Corner to provide ‘inspiration and hope’

ST. GEORGE — Dixie Regional Medical Center and Art Around the Corner have partnered to help hospital patients, families and caregivers alike find “inspiration and hope” through art.

Six sculptures have already been placed throughout the hospital campus, both inside and out, and a ribbon-cutting celebrating their placement will take place Wednesday, including breakfast and an art tour.

Art Around the Corner first approached DRMC with the idea of placing sculptures made by local artists around the hospital about a year ago.

“We really were excited about the possibility of working with them to fulfill their mission and help fulfill ours as well and our vision for a healing environment,” DRMC Nurse Administrator Amy Christensen, who helped coordinate the efforts with the nonprofit, told St. George News.

Several pieces made by local artists were recommended to DRMC by Art Around the Corner, and the hospital selected the ones they felt fulfilled what they hoped to accomplish.

The sculptures chosen were Arc of Peace by Lori Alcott, Angel Anchored in Art Nouveau by Ben Hammond, Journey of the Imagination Girl by Gary Price, Angel of Faith by Marcia Robinson-Rouse, 0408 by Josh Toone and Elle by Jeannine Young.

Each piece was chosen based on its peaceful appearance, as well as its connection to the work the hospital does. Journey of the Imagination Girl, depicting a child flying on a paper airplane, was chosen in connection to the children treated at DRMC.

Arc of Peace, a sculpture of a person holding an arc of origami swans, was selected to go near the Cancer Center, and Angel of Faith, a gliding female figure, was placed outside of the Women and Newborn Center.

“We really felt connected to those pieces, and we had a great place for each one of them,” Christensen said. “They’re just very reflective and help people to kind of think more how they’re doing and give them inspiration and hope.”

Art Around the Corner will rotate the pieces every so often, similar to the way they change the art placed in downtown St. George. Each sculpture will be listed for sale on the organization’s website.

“We believe that art has the ability to enrich the human experience. The beautiful sculptures created by the talented artists are sure to do just that for all visitors to the hospital campus,” Marianne Hamilton, board chair for the Art Around the Corner Foundation, said in a press release.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 28 in the outdoor dining area near entrance two of the hospital.

“I think it’s going to be a beautiful morning and opportunity for people to come have a little bite of breakfast and see the sculptures and enjoy the art at the hospital,” DRMC Communications Director Terri Draper said.

Music will be played during the event on a grand piano that was recently donated to the hospital by Carl and Shari Berger, which has been placed near one of the new sculptures.

“We know that music is very healing as well, and we’re very happy to have the art coming together to help our patients and families to feel more at peace with whatever they’re going through,” Christensen said.

The event will also include a brief program, light breakfast and a walking art tour of the art pieces.

Event details

What: Art Around the Corner at Dixie Regional Medical Center ribbon-cutting.

When: Thursday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Dixie Regional Medical Center, 1380 E. Medical Center Drive, entrance two.

Details: Free and open to the public.

