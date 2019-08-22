Car T-bones truck when driver runs stop sign on Tabernacle Street

ST. GEORGE — Police say a driver who was busy speaking to a passenger ran through a stop sign, resulting in a T-bone collision in downtown St. George Thursday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., St. George Police officers and other responders were dispatched to the intersection of 700 East and Tabernacle Street where a gold Lexus passenger car had collided with a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

St. George Police officer Justin Laaksonen said the driver of the Toyota was northbound on 700 East and passing through the intersection when the driver of the Lexus, who was westbound on Tabernacle Street, ran through the stop sign and T-boned the pickup.

No injuries resulted from the collision, and all involved told police they were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the Lexus had apparently been talking to his girlfriend when he failed to notice the stop sign, Laaksonen said.

The driver was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

The right side of the Toyota was damaged but still driveable, while the front of the Lexus was demolished and had to be towed from the scene.

