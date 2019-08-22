After glitches, Utah Board of Education promises smoother testing this year

Stock image | Photo by AaronAmat/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — State lawmakers met with the Utah Board of Education on Wednesday to discuss how to move forward after a year full of standardized testing issues and glitches.

Over the past few months, the board terminated its 10-year contract with Questar, the vendor responsible for administering the state’s RISE test.

The issue has called into question the validity of last year’s testing, which certain schools rely on to qualify for federal funding.

American Institutes for Research will now administer the RISE tests after signing a three-year contract. American Institutes for Research previously administered standardized testing in Utah for five years before the state switched to Questar.

Darin Nielsen, the assistant superintendent of student learning for the Utah Board of Education, told lawmakers he is confident there will not be any more problems moving forward.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by ADAM HERBETS, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station