Traffic alert: Brush fire near I-15 north of Beaver triggers road closure in both directions

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire burning in Beaver County triggered a closure of Interstate 15 in both directions from about Exit 95 through mile post 122 just north of Manderfield.

Crews have closed southbound I-15 at exit 129, and on the northbound side at exit 112 due to a fire affecting the roadway at milepost 122. The northbound closure was extended to Exit 95 as traffic was being rerouted to state Route 20, according to an alert issued by the Utah Department of Transportation website.

The 10-acre fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m. and is burning on both sides of the interstate at Exit 122, according to Color Country Interagency Fire Center.

Air tankers have been called in to contain the blaze.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route through the area and plan accordingly.

Alternate routes

Southbound travelers can take state Route 50 to Scipio and continue to Interstate 70 in Salina heading west toward US Route 89. Take Exit 23 and head south to state Route 20 heading west toward I-15.

Northbound travelers can head east on state Route 20 to U.S. R-20 to U.S. 89 heading north to Interstate 70 heading east to Exit 56 in Salina, continuing north on state Route 50 to I-15 in Scipio.

