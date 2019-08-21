Nov. 20, 2000 – Aug. 15, 2019

Skyler Ladd Armstrong left this world unexpectedly early on Aug. 15, 2019. While his life was taken quickly, we are comforted that he was escorted to heaven by ministering angels and family ancestors who have passed to that other side.

Skyler was born on Nov. 20, 2000, in Washington City, Utah, son of Brandon and Wendy McEntire Armstrong, long-time residents of Washington City.

He attended schools in St George and Washington City, recently graduating from Desert Hills High School in May of this year. He enjoyed writing and making music with his brother and friends, skateboarding, snowboarding, wakeboarding, kendamas, hunting, fishing, camping and many more activities with his family and friends.

He was always a shy baby, but as he grew up, so did his outgoing personality. He loved to be the life of the party and always made sure everyone was having fun along with a loving, caring and compassionate friendship he gave to those around him.

This kept us on the edge of our seats, but he loved the rush of life, and he will be missed dearly by those who loved him. “Fly High Sky,” we love you!

Skyler is survived by his parents, Brandon and Wendy Armstrong, and his brother, Dylan. He also leaves behind maternal grandparents, Fred and JoAnn Ball of Pocatello, Idaho, Kay Weyer of Yuma, Arizona, Scott McEntire of Clinton, Utah, and Bruce and Lyn Armstrong of American Fork, Utah. He is also survived by dozens of cousins, uncles and aunts, most living in Utah.

Skyler was an organ donor, and because of his youth, health and strength, he was able to save and help numerous individuals and families with his generous gift of life.

A private service will be held commemorating his short but meaningful life with family and friends. To view an online webcast of the service scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1:50 p.m. MDT, go to: webcast.funeralrecording.com and use login Event: 23539 and Password: SLA2019.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.