High winds, low humidity prompt red flag warning in Southern Utah

A human-caused wildfire burns in the LaVerkin Creek area of Washington County, Utah, Aug. 20, 2019 | File photo by Ron Chaffin, St. Goerge News

ST. GEORGE — High winds and low relative humidity are expected to create critical fire conditions in Southern Utah Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a red flag warning in effect from noon to 9 p.m. MDT Thursday.

The warning is in effect for large portions of Washington, Iron, Beaver and Kane counties, affecting the Color Country West Desert, Mojave Desert and Grand Staircase.

Southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of over 30 mph will combine with relative humidity in the single digits. According to the National Weather Service, any fires that develop will have the potential for rapid growth. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Precautions and preparedness

If you are traveling or planning to recreate using ATVs or similar vehicles, take the following precautions to avoid starting a wildfire:

Avoid driving or parking your vehicle in tall grass.

Never throw a lighted cigarette out of a vehicle.

When pulling a trailer, attach safety chains securely; loose chains can drag on the pavement and cause sparks, igniting roadside fires.

Look behind you before driving away from fire-sensitive locations such as areas with tall grass or campsites to check for signs of a developing fire.

Always use a spark arrester on internal combustion engines.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website. Additional information on driving conditions can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.