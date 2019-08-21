Final vote counts announced in Cedar City Council primary race

Campaign signs of several Cedar City Council candidates dot the hill adjacent to the Hunter Conference Center prior to meet-and-greet event, Cedar City, Utah, July 29, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The official results of the Cedar City Council primary election were finalized Wednesday, as Iron County Clerk Jonathan Whittaker released the updated vote counts.

The final numbers are expected to be formally certified by city officials at Wednesday night’s canvass. The order of the candidates stayed the same as it had been Aug. 13, the night the results were first announced.

The top six candidates, who are vying for three available spots on the five-member council, will each advance to the Nov. 5 general election. They are as follows:

Tyler Melling, 1,880 (18.72%). Terri Hartley (incumbent), 1,769 (17.61%). Craig Isom (incumbent), 1,514 (15.07%). Don Oswald, 1,034 (10.29%). Adam Hahn, 837 (8.33%). Brittanie Parry, 623 (6.2%).

A total of 3,981 ballots were cast out of 12,098 registered voters in Cedar City, for a total turnout percentage of 32.91%. Voters could select for up to three candidates; the total number of votes cast was 10,044, or an average of about 2.52 votes per ballot.

Eliminated from the primary race, in order of votes received, were Barry Short (598 votes), Chris Dahlin (530), TJ Penrod (378), Stephanie Flores (353), Danny Strand (290), Carissa Smith (172) and Stephen Gwin (66). Both Smith and Gwin had officially withdrawn from the race before the election ended.

