No Filter: Take a ‘Spin,’ St. George’s newest way to commute

FEATURE — For people who are looking for a faster commute and a bit of an adrenaline rush, electric Spin Scooters are popping up all over St. George. Almost everywhere you turn you can spot a bold safety-orange and black scooter waiting to zip you down the road.

On this episode of “No Filter” the boys get rolling on their scooters with St. George Mayor Jon Pike to find out more about the latest transportation craze sweeping across the city.

Watch the boys of “No Filter” spin their wheels talking transportation on an electric scooter ride with St. George Mayor Jon Pike in the media player above.

After a successful launch in St. George last March, Spin Scooters have been placed at locations around town, increasing their initial fleet of 100 to around 400. Pike says the partnership with the San Francisco-based company owned by Ford Motors has been popular and a real benefit to the city.

Pike said officials like the fact that the new scooters are operated using Zagster, an easy-to-use platform for scooter sharing, as well as the unique terms of the company’s contract with the city that pays dividends while everybody plays.

“We don’t have to pay them anything,” Pike said. “We just got our first quarterly check from them. … It was about $40,000.”

After a quick download, scan and unlock using the Spin app on Android or iOS, the battery-powered scooters are ready to use and park anywhere within the city limits – just so long as you don’t text and ride.

Brendon Gunn of Washington’s Cloud 9 Vapor said people could always call an Uber, “but this is a lot more fun.”

But area residents still have some questions: where can you ride, can you get a DUI, what is the maximum speed limit and most important, how and when can you get pulled over by Johnny Law?

Find out some tips and the lowdown on laws from the boys on this episode of “No Filter.” Whether you’re a tourist or a local, “Come out and ride; it’s a blast.”

