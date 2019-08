14 Southern Utah hotels make AAA’s list of cleanest in the state

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Most travelers would agree that nothing makes you feel more at home while on vacation than an impeccably clean hotel room. AAA’s new Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping award recognizes AAA Inspected & Approved hotels that receive the highest possible cleanliness and condition scores.

According to a press release from AAA, in order to be considered a AAA Inspected & Approved hotel and receive a Diamond Rating, every property must meet expected standards of cleanliness and condition.

Hotels awarded the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping designation significantly surpass expectations during a comprehensive, unannounced on-site inspection. AAA inspectors check for evidence of dirt, dust, pests, equipment performance and more throughout the property.

“AAA has found cleanliness and physical condition are consistently among the most important components travelers consider when looking for a hotel. This new designation identifies hotels with exceptional practices,” Sergio Avila, spokesperson for AAA Utah, said in the press release.

Properties must demonstrate housekeeping excellence for two consecutive inspections and be free of AAA member complaints to meet the criteria for the award, which puts them in the top 25% of all 27,000 AAA Inspected & Approved hotels.

AAA’s professional inspectors evaluate and rate properties year-round, so the total number of properties to achieve the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping award varies throughout the year. As of July 19, 2019, the following hotels in Southern Utah received the recognition:

St. George

Hampton Inn & Suites St. George SunRiver

Hyatt Place St. George / Convention Center

Cedar City

Best Western Plus Cedar City

Best Western Town & Country Inn

The Big Yellow Inn

Springdale

Cable Mountain Lodge

Cliffrose Lodge & Gardens

Desert Pearl Inn

Hampton Inn & Suites Springdale Zion National Park

Bryce Canyon City

Best Western Plus Bryce Canyon Grand Hotel

Escalante

The Inn of Escalante

Kanab

Canyons Boutique Hotel

Comfort Suites

Mount Carmel Junction

Best Western East Zion Thunderbird Lodge

The complete list of Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Hotels in Utah can be found below.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites – American Fork/North Provo AMERICAN FORK Best Western Plus Landmark Hotel BALLARD Desert Rose Inn & Cabins BLUFF Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Bountiful BOUNTIFUL Hampton Inn by Hilton Brigham City BRIGHAM CITY Holiday Inn Express & Suites Brigham City BRIGHAM CITY Best Western Plus Bryce Canyon Grand Hotel BRYCE CANYON CITY Best Western Plus Cedar City CEDAR CITY Best Western Town & Country Inn CEDAR CITY The Big Yellow Inn CEDAR CITY Homewood Suites by Hilton Draper DRAPER SpringHill Suites by Marriott Draper DRAPER The Inn of Escalante ESCALANTE Hampton Inn & Suites Salt Lake City/Farmington FARMINGTON Hyatt Place Salt Lake City-Farmington/Station Park FARMINGTON Mountain Ridge Cabins & Lodging HATCH Best Western Plus Heber Valley Hotel HEBER CITY Hampton Inn by Hilton – Salt Lake City/Cottonwood HOLLADAY Hyatt Place – Salt Lake City/Cottonwood HOLLADAY Canyons Boutique Hotel KANAB Comfort Suites KANAB Best Western Plus Layton Park Hotel LAYTON Courtyard by Marriott – Salt Lake City/Layton LAYTON Hampton Inn by Hilton – Salt Lake City/Layton LAYTON Hilton Garden Inn – Salt Lake City/Layton LAYTON Courtyard by Marriott – Lehi/Thanksgiving Point LEHI Hampton Inn by Hilton – Lehi/Thanksgiving Point LEHI Home2 Suites by Hilton – Lehi/Thanksgiving Point LEHI Hyatt Place – Salt Lake City/Lehi LEHI SpringHill Suites by Marriott – Lehi/Thanksgiving Point LEHI Holiday Inn Express & Suites Logan LOGAN SpringHill Suites by Marriott – The Riverwoods LOGAN University Inn LOGAN Holiday Inn Express Salt Lake City/Midvale MIDVALE Staybridge Suites Midvale MIDVALE Aarchway Inn MOAB Best Western Plus Canyonlands Inn MOAB Bowen Motel MOAB Castle Valley Inn Bed & Breakfast MOAB Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Moab MOAB Homewood Suites by Hilton Moab MOAB La Quinta Inn & Suites Moab MOAB Red Cliffs Lodge – Moab’s National Park Experience MOAB Sorrel River Ranch Resort & Spa MOAB The Gonzo Inn MOAB Best Western East Zion Thunderbird Lodge MOUNT CARMEL JUNCTION Crystal Inn Hotel & Suites – Midvalley/Murray MURRAY Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Salt Lake City South/Murray MURRAY Residence Inn by Marriott – Salt Lake City South/Murray MURRAY Best Western Plus CottonTree Inn NORTH SALT LAKE Best Western Plus Canyon Pines – South Ogden/Uintah OGDEN Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – Ogden/Downtown OGDEN Hilton Garden Inn – Ogden/Downtown OGDEN Holiday Inn Express & Suites Ogden OGDEN Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orem OREM Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Orem OREM Holiday Inn Express & Suites Orem OREM TownePlace Suites by Marriott Orem OREM DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – Park City/The Yarrow PARK CITY Hyatt Place Park City PARK CITY Newpark Resort PARK CITY Park City Marriott PARK CITY Park City Peaks Hotel PARK CITY Courtyard by Marriott Provo PROVO Hampton Inn by Hilton Provo PROVO Provo Marriott Hotel & Conference Center PROVO Holiday Inn Express & Suites RICHFIELD AC Hotel by Marriott – Salt Lake City/Downtown SALT LAKE CITY Comfort Inn & Suites – Salt Lake City/Airport SALT LAKE CITY Courtyard by Marriott – Salt Lake City/Downtown SALT LAKE CITY DoubleTree by Hilton – Salt Lake City/Airport SALT LAKE CITY DoubleTree Suites by Hilton-Salt Lake City/Downtown SALT LAKE CITY Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott – Salt Lake City/Downtown SALT LAKE CITY Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – Salt Lake City/Airport SALT LAKE CITY Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City – University/Foothill SALT LAKE CITY Hampton Inn by Hilton – Salt Lake City/Central SALT LAKE CITY Hampton Inn by Hilton – Salt Lake City/Downtown SALT LAKE CITY Hilton Garden Inn – Salt Lake City/Airport SALT LAKE CITY Hilton Garden Inn – Salt Lake City/Downtown SALT LAKE CITY Hilton Salt Lake City Center SALT LAKE CITY Holiday Inn Express – Salt Lake City/Downtown SALT LAKE CITY Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Salt Lake City/Airport East SALT LAKE CITY Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites – Salt Lake City/Airport West SALT LAKE CITY Home2 Suites by Hilton-Salt Lake City/East SALT LAKE CITY Homewood Suites by Hilton – Salt Lake City/Downtown SALT LAKE CITY Hyatt House – Salt Lake City/Downtown SALT LAKE CITY Hyatt Place – Salt Lake City/Airport SALT LAKE CITY Hyatt Place Salt Lake City – Downtown/The Gateway SALT LAKE CITY Residence Inn by Marriott – Salt Lake City/Airport SALT LAKE CITY Residence Inn by Marriott – Salt Lake City/Downtown SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City Marriott – University Park SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake Plaza Hotel at Temple Square SALT LAKE CITY Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel SALT LAKE CITY SpringHill Suites by Marriott – Salt Lake City/Downtown SALT LAKE CITY The Inn at Solitude SALT LAKE CITY Tru by Hilton – Salt Lake City/Airport SALT LAKE CITY University Guest House & Conference Center SALT LAKE CITY Best Western Plus CottonTree Inn Sandy SANDY Courtyard by Marriott-Sandy SANDY Hampton Inn by Hilton Sandy SANDY Hilton Garden Inn Sandy SANDY Hyatt House – Salt Lake City/Sandy SANDY Residence Inn by Marriott Sandy SANDY Embassy Suites by Hilton – Salt Lake City/South Jordan SOUTH JORDAN Holiday Inn – South Jordan/Salt Lake City South SOUTH JORDAN Home2 Suites by Hilton – South Jordan SOUTH JORDAN SpringHill Suites by Marriott – Salt Lake City/South Jordan SOUTH JORDAN Cable Mountain Lodge SPRINGDALE Cliffrose Lodge & Gardens SPRINGDALE Desert Pearl Inn SPRINGDALE Hampton Inn & Suites Springdale Zion National Park SPRINGDALE Hampton Inn & Suites St. George SunRiver ST. GEORGE Hyatt Place St. George / Convention Center ST. GEORGE Comfort Inn & Suites Tooele TOOELE Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tooele TOOELE Cowboy Homestead Cabins UT TORREY Sky Ridge Inn Bed & Breakfast TORREY Comfort Inn & Suites Vernal VERNAL Holiday Inn Express & Suites Vernal VERNAL Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – Salt Lake City/West Jordan WEST JORDAN My Place Hotel – Salt Lake City/West Jordan WEST JORDAN Residence Inn by Marriott – Salt Lake City/West Jordan WEST JORDAN Embassy Suites by Hilton – West Valley City WEST VALLEY CITY Holiday Inn Express & Suites West Valley City WEST VALLEY CITY Home2 Suites by Hilton West Valley City WEST VALLEY CITY My Place Hotel – West Valley City WEST VALLEY CITY TownePlace Suites by Marriott – West Valley City WEST VALLEY CITY Hampton Inn by Hilton – Salt Lake City North/Woods Cross WOODS CROSS

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.