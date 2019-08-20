Firefighters battle blaze near LaVerkin Creek

A wildfire that ignited in the LaVerkin Creek area of Washington County is believed to be human caused, Washington County, Utah, Aug. 20, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. Goerge News

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters are battling a wildfire in the LaVerkin Creek area Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is burning between Toquerville and LaVerkin near state Route 9, fueled by cottonwood trees, dry grass and brush.

The Color County Fire Interangency is reporting the fire is at 10 acres in size and is 50% contained as of 3:30 p.m. It is believed to be human caused and at one point threatened around 5 homes. One outbuilding was destroyed.

The fire spread rapidly with temperatures near 100 degrees and relative humidity at 6%, according to information from Mike Melton, area fire management officer for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. Aggressive initial attack from ground and aerial resources kept the size of the fire to an estimated 10 acres.

“With the continued hot, dry weather, fires can be easily ignited,” Melton said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Responding agencies included the Hurricane Valley Fire District, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, St. George and Washington City fire departments, LaVerkin Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.