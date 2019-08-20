April 7, 1915 – Aug. 14, 2019

Lillian Marie Graf Grant passed away at 104 years of age, living at Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living in St. George, Utah. Lillian was born April 7, 1915 in Janesville, Wisconsin. Passing away Aug. 14, 2019 in St. George, Utah.

She was the only daughter of Rudolph Ernest Graf and Mary Augustina Schneider. Lillian married Bernard Kenneth Roche, he passed away in 1939, they had been married only one year. She then married Howard Willis Grant in 1947. Howard passed away in 2000. There were no children in either marriage.

Lillian attended a Prochial School (a German School), then attending Garfield School from first to fifth grade. She then went to Janesville High School. Lillian was very active in school, being on the softball team playing first base. She was also on the Archery team. Lillian only went to the tenth grade, she didn’t like algebra or the teacher, he frightened her. She stopped going to school.

Lillian had many friends, they loved to go ice skating on the frozen pond near her home and enjoyed hayrides.

Lillian was a hard worker, she was a checker at A&P Store after school, working at the Parker Pen Company, also working for a family in Chicago as a maid and cook, The Brennick Family. They were well known in the area. The Steinway Piano Company dedicated a piano to Mr. Brennick.

During the war Lillian worked at the Kingsbury Ordinance Plant in Kingsbury, Indiana. There she helped in the Powder Plant, they filled 90-millimeter shells with powder. They converted a Chevrolet plant in two or three days into a plant where they made the 90-millimeter shells.

After marrying Howard, they moved to California. Howard worked with the Adams Company. They traveled many places. Upon retiring they moved to Escondido, California, where they worked for Jerry Morris managing his rental properties, then on to St. George.

Lillian was always a happy fun-loving person, always happy with a smile on her face and a quick sense of humor. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank Ridgeview Assisted Living for their love, care and concern for Lillian over the years.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23 at 11 a.m. at the Westside Baptist Church, 2299 W. 2000 N., St. George, Utah. Interment will take place in the Payson Cemetery, Payson, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.