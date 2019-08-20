Grocery sales tax increase on the table as lawmakers discuss tax code changes

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — After several town hall meetings across the state, members of the Utah State Legislature’s Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force gathered Monday on Capitol Hill to discuss possible changes to the tax code.

Some believe it needs to be reformed to balance the state’s revenue sources.

“The state of Utah does not have a revenue problem, it has a distribution problem,” Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, said in a report from Fox13Now. “We have a declining sales tax base.”

One of the proposed changes involves raising the tax on food. Gibson says that could increase the state’s revenue between $225 million and $250 million per year.

“Food is pretty consistent,” Gibson said. “A lot of people eat.”

When asked if the food tax would hurt people on low or fixed incomes, Gibson mentioned a possible credit to offset some of the burden.

“There are several states that do tax — Oklahoma, Hawaii, Idaho. Idaho is the most closest to us. They give $100 per person. So a household of five would get $500,” Gibson said.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by JOHN FRANCHI, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station