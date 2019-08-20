Sept. 21, 1931 – Aug. 18, 2019

Our most beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend has honorably completed his earthly mission and moved onto his next journey of love and service on Aug. 18, 2019.

Carroll Gene Clement was born Sept. 21, 1931, as fate would have it, on the kitchen table in Fairview, Utah

The son of Raphael and Pearl Clement, he was the fifth of 10 children.

He lived in central Utah until 13 years of age and then moved to Richland, Washington,with his parents.

He was a great athlete and lettered in track and field, basketball and football. He was very popular in school, partly because of his fun, outgoing personality and dashing good looks.

Upon graduation, he joined the Navy where he served during the Korean war on the battleship Wisconsin, during which he met and married his sweetheart and companion of 67 years, Mary Alma Henderson. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had five children: Debra (Alan) Rudd, Dan Clement, Karen (Rod) Sheets, LeeAnn (Adam) Clement-Nash and Tom (Jill) Clement.

Carroll Graduated with his bachelor’s in business at his beloved Brigham Young University and has remained a diehard cougar fan until his last breath.

He served in many capacities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His most favorite being his three missions with his eternal companion, Mary. Charlotte, North Carolina, Martins Cove, Wyoming, and Winter Quarters, Nebraska.

He had wonderful stories of his life on the farm, growing up with his brothers and sisters and loved to tell them at any opportunity. He was very passionate about the Gospel and loved teaching its doctrines to others.

He was an avid golfer and played at every opportunity while also achieving two hole in ones.

He was loved by 50-plus grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

Carroll Gene Clement is preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Don, sister Beverly, granddaughter Carly and grandson, Alex.

The family wishes to thank all their friends for their love and support for the last 67 years.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at the Bloomington 6th Ward Chapel, 3381 Mulberry Dr., St. George, with a viewing from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. There will be a viewing Saturday, Aug. 24, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Carroll’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.