Nov. 24, 1920 – Aug. 16, 2019

Bernice Beth Thorup Blackburn, 98, passed away Aug. 16, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She was born Nov. 24, 1920 in Salt Lake City to Lawrence S. Thorup and Essie L. Casey.

Bernice graduated from West High, Salt Lake City, in 1938 and two months later she married Philip Dale Blackburn in Heber City, Utah, on July 22, 1938. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa Arizona Temple on May 9, 1952.

Beloved mother of three children: Philip Dale Jr. (deceased), Renée Jacks of St. George, Utah, and Dean Blackburn of Reno, Nevada. Grandmother of nine, great grandmother of twenty eight and great-great-grandmother of three.

Bernice was known by her family and friends for her service and love for others. She loved the Lord and served him in every organization. She loved to say “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck”.

Bernice was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – formally of the Santa Clara 2nd Ward and most recently of the SunRiver Branch.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, at 11 a.m., with a visitation at 10 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.