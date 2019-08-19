Real estate disruptor Homie expands in St. George offering a one-stop real estate experience

Stock image.

ST. GEORGE — Technology startup Homie is expanding its presence in one of Utah’s fastest-growing cities to help St. George residents buy and sell homes. Expansion plans include opening a branch office and increasing the number of real estate agents assigned to the area, thereby making the buying and selling of a home in Washington County simple, enjoyable and affordable for area residents

As one of Utah’s largest real estate brokerages, Homie has evolved and expanded its business model since launching in Salt Lake City in 2016. Consumers can now benefit from both a dedicated agent and mobile app to help them search for homes online and request tours.

“We are making more investments in Washington County to give consumers an alternative to the high commission, traditional real estate model,” said Johnny Hanna, Homie’s CEO and co-founder. “With Homie, you’ll get a dedicated local agent to help you sell your home for a low flat fee. Buyers get up to $5,000 in refunds when they use a Homie agent to tour and buy any home on the market.”

Hanna added that their mission at Homie is to “put money back in the pockets of consumers in Dixie.”

Over 64.6% of homes in Washington County are owned, not rented, and 38% of those residences have been built since 2000. Washington County median home prices have reached $354,000, representing a 35.6% increase over the past five years.

Homie’s unique combination of real estate and financing services can help home buyers, especially first-timers, purchase a home in a competitive market. With interest rates at a three-year low and Homie’s buyer refund, Washington County consumers can afford more home for less money.

“We have sold homes on our own before,” said St. George resident Brittany Duckett. “Using Homie to sell our home took out so much of the hassle, all while being super cost-effective and easy.”

Homie is also investing in the area by sponsoring area events and high school athletics programs.

“We absolutely love the community here in St. George,” said local agent and community manager Shane Jourdain. “We are excited about building relationships through local sponsorships and investment opportunities, as well as with our clients in Southern Utah.”

By integrating all of the key services consumers need when they buy or sell a home, Homie can reduce costs, increase convenience and improve the overall customer experience. Consumers can now use Homie Real Estate to buy or sell, Homie Loans to finance their new home and Homie Title to close with ease.

Homie has already saved consumers over $40 million in real estate commissions by charging a low flat fee to sell and refunding up to $5,000 for Homie buyers.

Homie is a tech-first real estate company that has been changing the way homes are bought and sold since 2015. According to company media information, they are the No.1 listing broker in the state of Utah and launched in Arizona in 2018, with future plans to expand nationwide. Their full-stack software platform streamlines the process from contract to close, eliminating high fees and commissions along the way. With real estate, home loans, title and escrow services, Homie has disrupted an outdated industry and made buying and selling simple, enjoyable and affordable. Finally, the way real estate business should be handled. To learn more, visit their website.

