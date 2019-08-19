Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Hemp from farm in Rockville, Utah, Aug. 14, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18.

SPRINGDALE – Zion National Park officials have announced the park’s trail crew will be closing Angels Landing Trail this coming Tuesday and Wednesday in order to replace multiple posts supporting the chain sections on the trial.

ST. GEORGE — A 15-year-old boy reportedly drowned while on a school trip to Swim Beach on Lake Powell Friday as investigators continue to piece together the events that led up to the teen’s tragic death.

National Park Service emergency dispatch received a report of a possible drowning Friday around 12:30 p.m. at Swim Beach near the Utah/Arizona border on Lake Powell, according to a statement released by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

ST. GEORGE — Human trafficking is a top priory for law enforcement and task force agents across Utah, but even as efforts increase, the Southern Utah corridor remains an area of great concern, the Utah Attorney General’s Office said in a recent statement.

ST. GEORGE — A locally owned farm in Rockville is preparing to harvest their first crop of hemp, a plant used for its fibers and medicinal qualities.

The farm, Zweedles and Bees, planted the first crop in May, and owners expect to harvest it by mid-October.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah mother has spoken out days after the 24th anniversary of her child’s death saying she still hopes to look her daughter’s killer in the face one day, a report said.

