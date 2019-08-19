Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Hemp from farm in Rockville, Utah, Aug. 14, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18.

Angels Landing trail to close for 2 days; NPS ‘free fare’ day slated

Hikers on the chain section of the popular Angels Landing trail, Zion National Park, date of photo not specified. | Image courtesy of National Park Service, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Zion National Park officials have announced the park’s trail crew will be closing Angels Landing Trail this coming Tuesday and Wednesday in order to replace multiple posts supporting the chain sections on the trial.

Arizona teen on high school trip drowns in Lake Powell

Houseboats in the buoy field at Bullfrog Marina at Lake Powell, Utah, date unspecified | File photo courtesy of Nathan Zaugg, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 15-year-old boy reportedly drowned while on a school trip to Swim Beach on Lake Powell Friday as investigators continue to piece together the events that led up to the teen’s tragic death.

National Park Service emergency dispatch received a report of a possible drowning Friday around 12:30 p.m. at Swim Beach near the Utah/Arizona border on Lake Powell, according to a statement released by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Southern Utah ‘ideal’ for sex traffickers to find victims, AG’s office says

Stock image by Favor of God/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Human trafficking is a top priory for law enforcement and task force agents across Utah, but even as efforts increase, the Southern Utah corridor remains an area of great concern, the Utah Attorney General’s Office said in a recent statement.

Locally owned farm grows first crop of industrial hemp in Rockville

Hemp plants on a farm in Rockville, Utah, Aug. 14, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A locally owned farm in Rockville is preparing to harvest their first crop of hemp, a plant used for its fibers and medicinal qualities. 

The farm, Zweedles and Bees, planted the first crop in May, and owners expect to harvest it by mid-October. 

Mother hopes Utah police find killer in child’s 1995 murder 

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah mother has spoken out days after the 24th anniversary of her child’s death saying she still hopes to look her daughter’s killer in the face one day, a report said.

