Ruby’s Inn in Bryce Canyon invites cyclists, families to free ‘Canyon 2 Canyon’ bike ride

Participants in the "Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride," Garfield County, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Kevin Winzeler via Ruby's Inn, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON CITY — This Saturday, visitors are invited to a fun-filled family weekend as they take one of three possible bike trails that run through the scenic Utah landscape between Red Canyon and Bryce Canyon.

According to a press release, Bryce Canyon City and the Bryce Canyon Natural History Association are holding the “Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride” for the third consecutive year, to be hosted by the historic Ruby’s Inn.

“The Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride has proven to be a great opportunity for families to come down here and have a really beautiful, unique experience,” Lance Syrett, general manager of Ruby’s Inn, said in the press release. “You really can’t beat the views between these two canyons and for families to come down and ride those places together has been a really neat experience to be a part of.”

The on-site welcome and registration for the Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride starts Saturday at 6:50 a.m., located in the parking lot next to the Ruby’s Inn shuttle station at 165 S. Main St. The registration for the bike ride is free and includes a T-shirt and submission for a prize drawing, which will be held later that afternoon at 1 p.m.

Riders can choose from three trails of varying lengths and difficulties. The longest trail, at 17 miles, runs from Inspiration Point in Bryce Canyon National Park to Red Canyon. The second trail, at 12.6 miles, begins at Ruby’s Inn, and the third trial will start just 5.4 miles from the finish line in Red Canyon. The shuttle will pick up bikers at the bottom of Red Canyon.

The bikers who choose to begin their ride at Inspiration Point will be shuttled into Bryce Canyon National Park, and Ruby’s Inn will transport bikes to their designated starting points. However, those who start at Inspiration Point will have to pay an entrance fee into the National Park. Passes can be purchased at the shuttle station during operating hours.

Helmets and safety gear are recommended for everyone and will be required for children ages 10 and under. Deputies, search and rescue members, EMTs and troopers will be along the bike trail to assist.

At 8 p.m., visitors can attend a hot air balloon “glow-in,” a fire and light display put on by balloon pilots using burners to illuminate the hot air balloons while they remain tethered on the ground. The glow-in will be in the same parking lot as registration.

Visitors are also welcome to enjoy the many activities offered by Ruby’s Inn throughout the day, including horseback rides, virtual reality experiences, shopping, dining and the live country music show performed nightly by the Bryce Canyon Wranglers on the stage at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill.

To register online for the Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride and for more information about the event, visit the Ruby’s Inn website. Bikers can also register on the morning of the event at the check-in table.

Event details

What: Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, starting at 6:50 a.m.

Where: Parking lot next to the Ruby’s Inn shuttle station, 165 S. Main St., Bryce Canyon City.

Cost: Free.

