Driver involved in fatal October crash on SR-18 now facing manslaughter charge

Scene of a fatal head-on collision on state Route 18 near Brookside, Utah, Oct. 16, 2018 | File photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man involved in a crash in October that resulted in the death of a woman in Washington County is due in court next week to face a charge of manslaughter.

Ian Alan Schaefer, 23, of Enterprise, is scheduled to appear in 5th District Court in St. George Aug. 26 where he faces one second-degree felony count of manslaughter. The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed the charges after reviewing the crash investigation report submitted by the Utah Highway Patrol.

The case stems from the Oct. 16 head-on crash on SR-18 at mile marker 23 near Brookside involving a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Schaefer and a Pontiac passenger car driven by 24-year-old Wendy Pollock of Enterprise.

Pollock was killed upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement released by the Utah Department of Public Safety in October.

Schaefer suffered significant injuries in the crash and was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center by helicopter in “extremely critical condition,” according to the statement.

At the time of the collision, the pickup truck was heading north on SR-18 when the driver suddenly crossed the center line into the southbound lane and into the path of the Pontiac.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, police say Pollock veered left into the northbound lane at the same time Schaefer attempted to correct and steer back into his own lane. The front of the Chevrolet struck the Pontiac on the front passenger side, with the force of the impact directed toward the driver’s compartment of the car.

Investigators were called to the scene to conduct an accident reconstruction analysis, and the findings were later submitted to county attorneys for review.

St. George News reporter Andrew Pinckney contributed to this report.

