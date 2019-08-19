Door shattered during apparent business burglary of Bluff Street department store

Written by Cody Blowers
August 19, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Officers responded to a shattered door reported Sunday afternoon at a St. George department store on Bluff Street, triggering an investigation into a business burglary.

St. George Police officers respond to Christensens Department Store on an alleged business burglary, St. George, Utah, Aug. 18, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

The St. George Police Department received the initial call just after 3 p.m. from a bystander reporting a large hole toward the bottom of one of the glass doors at Christensen’s Department Store on South Bluff Street. The store was closed on Sunday.

St. George Police Sgt. Sam Despain told St. George News that officers responded and found the door heavily damaged with a hole in the glass at the bottom that appeared large enough for a suspect to gain entry to the building, while the rest of the glass in the door was still intact but covered in spiderweb cracks.

Detectives collected the store’s security footage and other evidence while a glazier was en route to repair the glass.

Despain said that once the suspect gained entry to the store their efforts were concentrated on the cash registers, but other items appear to be missing as well, at least from the evidence collected up to that point.

Officers and detectives remained at the store processing the scene for several hours, and the incident is still under investigation.

