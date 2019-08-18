Region 9 girls soccer teams looking to kick off start of regular season

Snow Canyon's girls soccer team plays Mountain View to a 0-0 tie in the preseason opener, St. George, Utah, Aug. 15, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Although the Region 9 girls soccer season doesn’t officially start league play until Thursday, all eight teams have already played at least one preseason contest.

Snow Canyon, which won the state 4A title last year, finished the 2018 season with a 16-1-3 overall record, including 10-0-2 in Region 9 play.

The Lady Warriors looked strong in both of their preseason games at home this past week, battling 5A Mountain View to a scoreless tie on Thursday and shutting out Hunter 8-0 on Saturday.

Against Hunter, Snow Canyon’s Rachel Durante scored two goals, while five other Lady Warriors each netted one goal apiece. The other score was an own goal on Hunter’s part. Goalkeeper Megan Rodgers earned the shutout.

The Warriors scored five goals in the first half against Hunter and added three more in the second until the game was stopped with 7:35 remaining due to the mercy rule.

Snow Canyon’s offensive blowout on Saturday was in contrast to the Mountain View contest two days earlier when neither team was able to score, even though two sudden-death overtime periods were played.

Another Region 9 team that has seen early preseason success is Canyon View, which is 2-0 after a pair of recent wins at home. The Lady Falcons shut out Payson 5-0 on Aug. 8, with Addison Newman and Cassidy Cox each scoring twice. Canyon View also beat Juab 3-1 on Saturday, Aug. 17, with Newman and Cox each getting one goal and Kaylee Hillyard contributing another.

Meanwhile, the Desert Hills Lady Thunder are 2-1 in preseason play after three recent games in Orem. The Thunder defeated Salem Hills 3-1 the morning of Aug. 9 but lost 3-2 to Skyridge later that same afternoon. The following day, junior Sienna Gargano scored the only goal of the game as the Thunder defeated host team Orem 1-0.

The Cedar City Lady Reds are 1-1 in preseason play, having shut out Cottonwood 10-0 on Aug. 8. Lexi Bird led five different Lady Reds in the scoring column with four goals, while Denim Henkel picked up the shutout in her first-ever game as goalkeeper. The next day, Cedar lost 3-2 to Real Salt Lake Academy. The Lady Reds were paced by Logann Laws and Emily Schuh, who each scored one goal as Cedar took a 2-1 lead at halftime.

The Hurricane Lady Tigers are also 1-1, having played two preseason games at home over the past few days. Hurricane lost 5-2 to Skyridge on Thursday, but bounced back to defeat Mountain View 3-2 on Saturday morning. Madelyn Hatch scored two goals for the Tigers, while Kendi Postma added another.

The Pine View Panthers are also 1-1, having defeated Hunter 7-2 on Thursday. Junior Kaveri Stubbs netted two goals for the Panthers in the home win. Then, on Saturday, Pine View lost 4-2 to Mountain View.

Still looking for their first win are the Crimson Cliffs Lady Mustangs, who are 0-1 after losing their inaugural game to Skyridge 6-1 on Friday, and the Dixie Lady Flyers, who are 0-2 after back-to-back losses on the road to Green Canyon and Sky View on Aug. 9 and 10. The scores of Dixie’s two losses were 3-0 and 6-1, respectively.

The addition of Crimson Cliffs to the ranks of Region 9 means that there will no longer be byes for any of the eight teams on days when region contests are scheduled. Instead, there will be four matches played on most game days throughout the season, with each Region 9 team ultimately playing all of the other seven teams twice, once at home and once on the road.

Region 9’s regular season opens on Thursday evening, Aug. 22, with the following games scheduled: Snow Canyon at Desert Hills, Canyon View at Hurricane, Cedar at Dixie and Crimson Cliffs at Pine View. All four varsity contests are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

