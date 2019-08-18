Drugs, stolen items allegedly found during traffic stop for faulty headlight

File photo of a Washington County Sheriff's Office vehicle, St. George, Utah, Jan. 30, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — What started out as a traffic stop for a malfunctioning headlight turned into the felony arrest of a St. George man after items recovered from inside his vehicle were allegedly linked to a series of vehicle burglaries across Washington County.

The arrest was set in motion early Saturday morning when a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup truck heading south on 200 East in Ivins after noticing that one of the truck’s headlights was dim and not working properly, according to the probable cause statement submitted to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review.

While speaking with the driver, 26-year-old Colton Vincent, the deputy stated that he noticed a strong odor of cologne coming from the truck, as if the suspect was using the fragrance to “cover up a scent,” and then noticed rolling papers in the middle console of the truck.

At that point, the deputy asked Vincent if he had any marijuana in the vehicle, to which the suspect said “no” and instead held up a cigarette filled with what appeared to be marijuana leaf.

The deputy performed a search on the vehicle, allegedly finding other drug paraphernalia and a partially burnt Oxycodone pill on a piece of tin foil.

As the deputy was searching the vehicle, he heard one of the backup officers yell “stop” and turned to find the officer on the ground with Vincent. The deputy jumped in and handcuffed the suspect, later learning that while the backup officer was attempting to detain Vincent, he dropped to the ground and was trying to swallow an Alprazolam pill.

Vincent was initially arrested for a metabolite DUI, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice for allegedly swallowing the pill, as well as for interfering with an arrest by refusing to stop when the backup officer ordered him to do so. He also faces four misdemeanor counts of drug/paraphernalia possession and a traffic infraction for an insufficient headlight beam.

A further search of the pickup truck yielded items allegedly taken during a string of vehicle burglaries recently reported in Ivins, Santa Clara and St. George, prompting additional charges to be submitted to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review. Pending charges include one count of possessing multiple identification documents and two counts of acquiring a finance card without consent, each a third-degree felony, along with three misdemeanor counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

The items recovered include two driver’s licenses and two bank cards in other individuals’ names, according to the report.

Vincent remains in custody on $12,500 bail. He previously admitted to burglarizing several vehicles in St. George in September 2017.

