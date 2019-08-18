In fight against ‘zombie deer disease,’ Arizona implements restrictions on hunters entering state

Written by Associated Press
August 18, 2019
A deer shows visible signs of chronic wasting disease. | Public domain image, St. George News

PINETOP, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona wildlife managers are taking preventive measures against a disease that can kill deer, elk and other animals.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says chronic wasting disease, often referred to as “zombie deer disease,” has been reported in several neighboring states including Utah, Colorado and New Mexico.

Officials are cracking down on rules involving the transportation and possession of elk and deer into Arizona by out-of-state hunters.

Among them is that hunters may enter with meat that is boneless or has been commercially butchered and packaged. Other conditions include having hides without meat or soft tissue.

Hunters can check with their state about all the rules.

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease that attacks the brains of infected animals and is always fatal. Officials say it can spread through animal-to-animal contact or soil, plants or contaminated surfaces.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Associated Press

Email: news@stgews.com
Twitter: @STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!