As August heat continues, try these tips to keep your yard and garden thriving into fall

ST. GEORGE — School may be back in, but the heat is still on in Southern Utah, and as a result, many yards and gardens are trying to keep up with the temperatures – and fight the pests.

You can help your landscape and garden along by considering these tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac to keep your outdoor living space thriving this month. For further information, click on the links included with the tips.

Lawn and landscape

Deep water established trees and shrubs about once per month during the heat of summer.

Turfgrass only needs 1 ½-2 inches of irrigation per week. Click here for irrigation needs in your area.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Monitor for damaging turfgrass insects.

Watch for holes from tobacco budworms feeding in the leaves of petunias, necotiana, geraniums and other annual flowers.

Protect black locust trees (not honey locust) with a registered chemical to prevent locust borer damage.

Control codling moth in apples and pears to reduce wormy fruit. For specific timing, see our Utah Pests Advisories.

Control for walnut husk fly in walnuts, peaches and apricots historically is done between Aug. 1 and 15.

Garden tips and pest prevention

Beginning in early August, plant selected cool season vegetables for a fall harvest.

Check under leaves of pumpkins, melons and squash plants for squash bugs.

Watch for mosaic virus in vine crops, and remove infected plants to reduce the spread.

Other pests

Learn how to identify a hobo spider.

Controlling European paper wasp with traps is helpful this time of year.

