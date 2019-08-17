Angels Landing trail to close for 2 days; NPS ‘free fare’ day slated

Hikers on the chain section of the popular Angels Landing trail, Zion National Park, date of photo not specified. | Image courtesy of National Park Service, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Zion National Park officials have announced the park’s trail crew will be closing Angels Landing Trail this coming Tuesday and Wednesday in order to replace multiple posts supporting the chain sections on the trial.

The trail is scheduled to close at 6 a.m. Tuesday and reopen by 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, once the posts have fully cured, park officials announced in a recent email.

Access to Scout Lookout and the West Rim Trail will remain open for hikers during the two-day trail project. For up-to-date trail information, please click here, stop by the visitor center, or follow the park on Twitter.

Additionally, on Sunday, Aug. 25, entrance fees to the Zion National Park and other national parks and monuments will be waived in celebration of the National Park Service’s 103rd birthday. Area parks offering free admission on Aug. 25 include Bryce Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon National Park and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, along with the other parks in the NPS system that normally charge an admission fee. The Aug. 25 anniversary date is one of five free fare days typically offered by the NPS each year.

Note that the fee waiver includes entrance fees only. Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concessions and fees collected by third parties are not included.

Also on Sunday, Aug. 25, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials are planning to conduct a graffiti removal service project from 8-11 a.m. at Horseshoe Bend, and are asking for volunteers to join in the effort.

Those interested should meet at the trailhead at 8 a.m., and come prepared by bringing water and sunscreen and wearing a hat and close-toed shoes. Volunteers should prepare for high temperatures. The park will provide gloves and tools. Volunteers will still have to pay a parking fee to the city of Page, Arizona.

Individual volunteers do not need to preregister but groups are asked to call Victoria Benson at 928-608-6356, in advance of their participation.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.