Red light runner triggers crash on 100 South near Dixie State

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash at the intersection adjacent to Dixie State University on 100 South was triggered when an SUV entered the intersection on a red light Friday evening.

At 6:30 p.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 100 South and South 700 East involving a silver Lexus SUV and a Mazda passenger car.

Upon arrival, the Mazda was in the middle of the intersection and heavily damaged. Police say it was blocking westbound traffic while the Lexus was stopped next to the curb on the westbound side of 100 South.

A Dixie State Police officer who was nearby also responded to assist in traffic control while 700 South was blocked in both directions initially, as well as one westbound lane of 100 South.

The Mazda was heading north on South 700 East just as the Lexus was heading west on 100 South, St. George Police officer Wyatt Lubbers said. When the Lexus entered the intersection on a red light, it was struck on the driver’s side by the Mazda that had the right-of-way on a green light.

The Lexus sustained side-panel damage while the significant damage to the Mazda was centered around the front of the vehicle. Once the wrecker arrived, the vehicle was towed from the roadway, while the Lexus remained operational and was driven from the scene.

All three vehicle occupants reported they were uninjured in the crash,” Lubbers said, and the Lexus driver was later cited for failing to obey a traffic-control device. Traffic in all directions was impacted for about one hour as responders tended to the scene.

