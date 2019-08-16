Suspect in vehicle burglaries in St. George charged in Iron County; 4th suspect identified

Composite image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — One of the suspects involved in an alleged crime spree in July that ended in arrest in a Walmart parking lot in St. George was arrested by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday following his release in Washington County. Additionally, authorities say the fourth suspect from the spree has been identified and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Kevin Miller of St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Iron County Jail on three third-degree felony offenses, including two counts of acquiring a finance card without consent, as well as misdemeanor vehicle burglary and criminal mischief.

Miller was previously in custody in Washington County on charges stemming from the alleged burglary of several vehicles in Little Valley on July 18. He was released just before 9 a.m. Thursday but immediately arrested by Iron County Sheriff’s deputies and charged for an incident also reported July 18 in the parking lot of Kanarraville Falls in Kanarraville, where the suspects entered a vehicle after shattering the window and took a purse containing credit cards, identification and other personal items.

The credit cards were then used for two purchases at Walmart in Cedar City totaling more than $1,000.

The store’s surveillance footage showed a man inside the store at the time of the purchases that matched the description of Miller.

Miller was arrested the first time in St. George on the evening of July 18 with two other suspects: Camre Cooper of Lauderhill, Florida, and Lashounte Taylor of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, who each face 12 third-degree felonies – one count of unlawful use of a credit card, one count of mail theft and 10 counts of acquiring a finance card without consent – as well as 10 misdemeanors, including five counts each of vehicle burglary and criminal mischief. At that point, a fourth suspect remained at large.

The Iron County report of Miller’s arrest Thursday states that he admitted to St. George detectives that he acted as “the lookout” during the crimes, and during a search at that point, police found credit and I.D. cards belonging to the Cedar City victim.

The report also says Miller is “well known to investigators in Florida and Georgia for the same type of offenses, and has a criminal history out of Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Utah.” He is being held on $17,000 bail in Iron County, and the charges have been forwarded to the Iron County Attorney’s Office for review.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in 5th District Court in St. George on Aug. 22 for the crimes committed in Washington County, while his co-defendants, Cooper and Taylor, have been in the custody of Purgatory Correctional Facility since their arrests.

On Friday a warrant was issued out of Iron County for 33-year-old Eriko Kyles, of Fairburn, Georgia, who has been charged with one third-degree felony count of acquiring a finance card without consent, as well as misdemeanor vehicle burglary and criminal mischief.

Kyles was identified as the fourth suspect involved in the Washington County incidents who remained at large.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.