Passenger car slams into pickup on St. George Boulevard

A Honda is severely damaged after a two-vehicle crash near 98 East St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Aug. 16, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — No one was injured following a crash in downtown St. George that sent one car to the tow yard Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash reported near a parking lot in the 100 East block of St. George Boulevard involving a black Ford pickup truck and a red Honda passenger car.

The pickup truck was heading east on St. George Boulevard in the inside lane while the Honda was traveling directly behind the truck just as traffic approaching the intersection of 200 East slowed to a crawl, St. George Police officer Wyatt Lubbers said.

As the pickup truck slowed down, Lubbers said it was struck by the Honda with enough force that it pushed the passenger car partially under the truck’s rear bumper, crumpling the front of the car as it did so.

The man driving the Ford said he was grateful he didn’t have the tow hitch attached to his truck because it could have gone through the windshield of the car, adding that he loaned it out just days before the crash.

The Ford sustained minimal damage, but the Honda was significantly damaged and had to be towed from the scene. The impact on traffic was minimal and no injuries were reported, Lubbers said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.