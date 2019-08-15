High school fall sports getting underway in Region 9

Lucas Schone of Crimson Cliffs High School stands in front of scoreboard after leading Region 9 golfers with a score of 69 for the second week in a row, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 14, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Steve Schone, St. George News / Cedar City News

SOUTHERN UTAH — With school having officially started this week, high school sports are not far behind.

In fact, for some fall sports, the action in Region 9 has already gotten underway, with the rest soon to follow suit.

Here’s a quick sport-by-sport preview of the new-look Region 9, which now includes an eighth team: the newly opened Crimson Cliffs High School in Washington City.

Boys golf

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs won Wednesday’s region golf match at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City, shooting a blistering score of 299. Lucas Schone led the way with a 69 – or four under par. Schone’s teammate Ashton Davison shot a 76, tying him with Hurricane’s Bryson Anderson for second place overall. Also for Crimson Cliffs, Cruz Kirchhausen and Curtis Matheson each shot a 77, typing for fourth overall, along with Snow Canyon’s Josh Sargent.

The scores of Wednesday’s match were as follows (each score is the cumulative total of the top four golfers’ scores on each team):

Crimson Cliffs 299 Desert Hills 335 Hurricane 338 Pine View 346 Cedar 348 Snow Canyon 351 Canyon View 359 Dixie 368

The match at Cedar City marked the second straight week the Mustangs had taken first place in region play, as Crimson Cliffs also won the school’s first-ever match at SunRiver Golf Club in St. George on Aug. 8 with a team score of 283, or one stroke under par.

Schone, a junior who played the last two years for Pine View, led all scorers with 69, while Crimson Cliffs teammates Matheson and Ty Felts each shot 71, and Zach Felts fired a 72. Desert Hills came in second place with a team score of 310.

The next scheduled Region 9 match is Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at Sunbrook Golf Club.

Girls tennis

After just missing the 4A state title by a single point last year, the Desert Hills Lady Thunder are poised for yet another strong season, according to head coach David Smith.

Playing back-to-back matches at home in 111-degree heat Wednesday, Desert Hills first swept Alta 5-0.

“Then playing without two varsity players who got sick, (we) beat a very strong Wasatch team 3-2,” Smith said. “Great start to our season!”

Smith said the Lady Thunder will next head up to Lone Peak High for the Ashton Invitational preseason tournament Friday and Saturday.

“We are the second seeds and finished runner-up last year,” he said.

Region 9 play officially starts on Tuesday with a full slate of matches that afternoon.

Football

Four of the eight Region 9 football teams will be playing their season openers at home on Friday night, while the others will be on the road. All eight games are against non-region opponents, as region play doesn’t start until Aug. 30. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Playing at home Friday night are Canyon View hosting Beaver, Hurricane hosting Juab, Snow Canyon taking on 6A powerhouse East, and Desert Hills facing 5A’s Highland in a rematch of last year’s game at Highland that ended early due to lightning storm midway through the third quarter with the Rams leading 14-7.

Playing on the road Friday are Region 9’s newest team, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, who will be playing at Manti. In addition, the Cedar Reds will play at Spanish Fork, the Dixie Flyers will play at Springville and the Pine View Panthers will travel to Ridgeline in Cache County to face the Riverhawks.

Cross-country

More than 40 Utah schools kicked off the cross-country season at the Highland Invitational on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Region 9’s Hurricane High placed fifth overall among the boys teams, with junior Josh Armstrong placing third individually with a time of 15:08.5.

Hurricane also had the top girls team from Region 9 at the Highland event, with the Lady Tigers placing 13th overall among 26 female teams at the meet. Sophomore Caila Odekirk led the way for Hurricane with a time of 18:08.9, finishing sixth overall out of more than 200 athletes. For complete official results, click here.

Upcoming meets within the Region 9 area include Cedar High’s “All Comers” junior varsity meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the SUU Invitational held at Cedar City’s Bicentennial Park at 8 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Girls soccer

The girls soccer season has already gotten underway for a few of the Region 9 teams, including Cedar, which traveled to Cottonwood on Aug. 8 and shut out the Lady Colts, 10-0. Lexi Bird led five different Lady Reds in the scoring column with four goals, while Denim Henkel picked up the shutout in her first-ever game as goalkeeper.

The Region 9 season officially starts Aug. 22 with a slate of four contests: Canyon View at Hurricane, Cedar at Dixie, Crimson Cliffs at Pine View and Snow Canyon at Desert Hills. All four varsity games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Although most Region 9 schools will be participating in preliminary warm-up tournaments starting in late August, they won’t start playing region contests until the first week of September. Cedar High will be hosting a sophomore tournament Aug. 24, while the popular Dixie Fly High Invitational varsity tournament is Aug. 30-31 in St. George.

Region 9 volleyball officially starts Sept. 3 with the following four matches: Hurricane at Cedar, Crimson Cliffs at Canyon View, Desert Hills at Pine View and Dixie at Snow Canyon. The Hurricane-Cedar game is at 6 p.m, while the other three contests are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

