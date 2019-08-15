June 12, 1927 – Aug. 9, 2019

Emma Hall Bradshaw, 92, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Taania, in Virginia. She was born June 12, 1927, in Hurricane, Utah, the sixth child and first daughter of Lafayette and Mary Bertha Wood Hall. She married Lyndon Bradshaw on Sept. 25, 1946, in the St. George Temple. He preceded her in death June 1, 2013.

Lyndon and Emma and their family served as labor missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, living in New Zealand from 1958 to 1963 and then in Germany from 1963 to 1965. Emma kept very busy while Lyndon was away for weeks at a time building chapels. She fixed a lot of meals and hosted gatherings for labor missionaries and servicemen during their seven and a half years overseas.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many and varied callings, especially in New Zealand and Germany. Emma and Lyndon were very loved in New Zealand and were a great influence on labor missionaries, neighbors and friends there. She was an excellent cook and is especially remembered for her bread, rolls, and chocolate cake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyndon; daughter, Kerren Bradshaw Covington; son-in-law, Rick Hendrix; and brothers, Ersel, Arbon, Keith, Ferrel and Milton.

She is survived by her children, Linda and Corwin Ogden, Richfield, Utah; Kenneth and Venna Rae Bradshaw, Kerry and Judy Bradshaw Hurricane, Utah; and Taania Hendrix, Bristow, Virginia; sister, LaNetta Sanders, Cedar City, Utah; and 24 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane Stake Center, 280 South 700 West, Hurricane. There will be a viewing at the Stake Center from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, prior to the services.