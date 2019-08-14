Wells Fargo Foundation awards $25k to Southern Utah University in support of 3 programs

Girls in Tech program at Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A long-standing supporter of Southern Utah University, the Wells Fargo Foundation, recently awarded $25,000 to three university programs.

The funding will be split equally among the STEM Center for Teaching and Learning; the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business Latinx Business Scholarship; and the Center for Diversity and Inclusion internship program.

“Wells Fargo has been part of the SUU family of donors for more than 20 years,” Janet Borg, SUU’s director of development, said in a press release. “The company has a long-standing history of strengthening communities by supporting students, advancing diversity and providing funding for programs that prepare students for the workforce.”

Through the STEM Center, the grant will benefit tutoring centers for K-12 students, as well as a number of other programs, such as Girls Go Digital, Cedar Mountain Science Camp, Science Olympiad and Southern Utah Robotics Coalition. According to the news release, the STEM Center’s vision is to ultimately improve the developing economy in Southern Utah, while its short-term goal is to motivate students to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Within the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business, the funding will allow three low-income students to receive the Latinx Business Scholarship. To qualify, students must have a minimum 3.00 grade point average and demonstrate a desire for academic excellence. The university says it hopes these scholarships will help graduates create successful businesses and support the local economy.

SUU’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion will use the funding to continue placing up to eight students per year in high-profile positions throughout campus. These positions allow students to gain hands-on experience to further their preparation for future careers.

“Funding and support from the community has helped SUU to provide the quality experiential learning it is known for,” SUU said in the press release. “The University is grateful for the contributions Wells Fargo has made and plans to continue using the generous support it has received to benefit not only students but the community as a whole.”

The Wells Fargo Foundation works with local and national nonprofits to offer grants and other community investments.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.