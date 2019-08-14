Sept. 30, 1929 – Aug. 12, 2019

Marilyn Willie Baird, 89, was born Sept. 30, 1929, and passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. Marilyn was born in Ogden, Utah, to Leon and Thelma Willie. She was predeceased by her sweetheart, Ramon Condie Baird, whom she loved since they first met in the sandbox at age 3.

Marilyn married Ramon on June 17, 1952, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in 1951 in Elementary Education and taught school in Ogden; New Bern, North Carolina; and Boulder, Colorado.

Marilyn moved to Boulder in 1957 where she made her home for 43 years. She moved back to Utah in 2000 and split time between her homes in Sandy and St. George.

Marilyn loved the Colorado mountains where she enjoyed hiking and the beautiful outdoors. She loved traveling and learning about international cultures; she visited many countries over her lifetime. Marilyn had a great love for music and sang in the Colorado Mormon Chorale for 13 years. She had a beautiful mezzo-soprano voice, and audiences relished her performances.

Marilyn was an award-winning artist who decorated her home with many landscape and still-life paintings. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed supporting her children’s and grandchildren’s athletic events and musical performances.

She was a friend to everyone at The Retreat at Sunbrook and went out of her way to make everyone feel welcome. Marilyn was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her four children, Shauna (David) Paulsen, Richard (Cherry Sanford) Baird, Scott (Julie) Baird, Kathy (Verlin) Russon, fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one sister and one brother.

A family viewing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, followed by a graveside service and interment at the Ogden City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.spilsburymortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LDS Church Humanitarian Fund.