Elna England Worthington passed away on Aug. 12, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born on March 31, 1922, to Azile and Blanche Matthews England in Tooele, Utah. She is the fourth of seven kids. She attended schools in Tooele and graduated from Tooele High School.

On Feb. 24, 1943, she married C. Ivan Worthington in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They made their home in Grantsville, Utah. They were the parents of 6 children.

Elna was involved in 4H, PTA and many church callings. After Ivan died in 1970, Elna went on to complete her Registered Nurse degree and was a nurse at Pioneer Valley Hospital for 18 years. After retiring, she completed two LDS missions, one to New Zealand another to Florida. After completing her missions, she relocated to the St. George, Utah, area where she lived until her death.

Elna was an avid quilt maker and lovingly gave them away to many people. She loved to oil paint, sew and cook.

She is survived by her children; Judy Buckles, Drew (Joan), Marcia Coon (Glen), Ross (Diane), John (Lynda) and Jill Chapman (Greg). She is also survived by her sisters, Gloria Bevan, Mazile England and Maree Joy Sagers. She is lovingly called Grandma by 27 grandkids, 47 great-grandkids and four great-great-grandkids.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Buena Vista Stake Center, 860 N. Fairway Drive, Washington City, Utah. There will be a visitation Saturday prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Stake Center. Additional services will be held Monday, Aug. 19, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral starting at 11 a.m. at the Grantsville Chapel, 81 Church Street, Grantsville, Utah. Interment will take place in the Grantsville Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Elna’s behalf.

