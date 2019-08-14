UHP releases body camera footage, additional details of California kidnapping arrest

ST. GEORGE — Video footage of the traffic stop that led to the arrest of three individuals involved in the kidnapping of two little girls from Riverside, California, has been released by the Utah Highway Patrol, along with additional details about the incident.

See the trooper’s body camera footage and subsequent arrests released by the Utah Department of Public Safety in the media player above.

On July 30, 8-month old Emma and her sister, 20-month old Darla Yonko, were taken from their home in Riverside. An alert was sent out by the FBI to state highway patrol troopers to be on the lookout for the suspect’s vehicle, a blue Cadillac or black Chevrolet Tahoe.

As the tracking continued, troopers were advised the suspects were possibly traveling in a rental vehicle of unknown make and model.

The following day UHP trooper Adam Gibbs was stopped on Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Parowan shortly after 7 p.m. when he noticed a white Dodge Caravan pass by his vehicle and recognized the driver from the photo of Frank Marks provided by the FBI.

As the trooper pulled alongside the minivan, he could see a man who matched the photo of Joshua Adle sitting in the middle seat, at which point he pulled behind the vehicle and called for backup.

The driver pulled off at Exit 78 and, knowing a pursuit could put the public in harm’s way, Gibbs initiated a “felony-style” traffic stop on the minivan with officers still en route.

Minutes later, a Parowan Police officer, a second UHP trooper and an Iron County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to assist in the arrests.

