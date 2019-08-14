Altercation with crowbar, hammer in Cedar City lands 1 man in jail

Cedar City Police vehicle at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at approximately 1250 N. Bulldog Road, Cedar City, Utah, April 27, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A Cedar City man was arrested after calling police to report an assault early Wednesday morning. When officers responded to the call, they allegedly found it was the caller who was the aggressor in an altercation involving a crowbar and a hammer.

Charles Patrick Fallon, 44, was booked into jail on third-degree felony aggravated assault and one misdemeanor for making threats against life/property after his arrest at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Fallon called police to report that he had been assaulted at his residence on Northfield Road in Cedar City, saying he was struck in the head with a metal object, according to the probable cause statement submitted to the Iron County Attorney’s Office for review.

Police arrived and spoke to a witness at the scene who insisted it was Fallon who started the altercation when he struck the victim in the head with a hammer, with the victim then retaliating by hitting Fallon in the head with a crowbar.

The alleged victim told officers he went to Fallon’s residence to talk to him about a series of text messages he had received from the suspect, but when he arrived, Fallon wasn’t there.

After a few minutes, the man started to leave when Fallon allegedly came at him with a hammer and struck him in the head. Police say the man grabbed “the first thing he could,” which ended up being the crowbar that he used to hit the suspect in the head before leaving the residence.

Officers viewed the text messages sent from Fallon on the other man’s cell phone and found “they did contain numerous threats of violence” toward the man. Fallon admitted to sending the text messages, according to the statement.

Fallon told police he sent the text messages as a way to get the man to come over his house so that he could call police to come over and “bust him,” but then his cell phone died and he was unable to call. Not knowing what to do, the suspect told police he just waited and was assaulted by the alleged victim as soon as he came to the door.

Given the circumstances, police said the hammer would be considered “a deadly weapon, capable of inflicting death or serious bodily injury” and that Fallon committed the act in a “premeditated manner.”

Fallon was arrested and booked into Iron County Jail where he is being held on $15,000 bail.

